Old Dominion QB Blake LaRussa to Forgo Senior Season, Enter Divinity School

LaRussa helped lead Old Dominion to a stunning upset over Virginia Tech this season.

By Jenna West
December 26, 2018

Old Dominion QB Blake LaRussa will forgo his senior season to attend seminary school, the redshirt junior announced in a statement WednesdayLaRussa plans to graduate in May and go on to pursue his Master's of Divinity.

"It has been an incredible journey with Old Dominion football, but I would like to announce that I will be moving on from football after I graduate this spring and will be going into full-time ministry," LaRussa said in a statement. "This fall (2019) I will be going to seminary school to start my Master’s of divinity. I am so grateful for all my coaches and teammates who I have grown so close with these past four years."

This season, LaRussa threw for 3,015 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. LaRussa, a walk-on at ODU, won the starting job last year before losing it to freshman Steven Williams this season.

In September, LaRussa came off the bench to lead Old Dominion to a stunning 49–35 upset over Virginia Tech. He threw for 495 yards with four touchdowns to help win the game and earn back his role as a starter.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)