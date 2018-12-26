Old Dominion QB Blake LaRussa will forgo his senior season to attend seminary school, the redshirt junior announced in a statement Wednesday. LaRussa plans to graduate in May and go on to pursue his Master's of Divinity.

"It has been an incredible journey with Old Dominion football, but I would like to announce that I will be moving on from football after I graduate this spring and will be going into full-time ministry," LaRussa said in a statement. "This fall (2019) I will be going to seminary school to start my Master’s of divinity. I am so grateful for all my coaches and teammates who I have grown so close with these past four years."

This season, LaRussa threw for 3,015 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. LaRussa, a walk-on at ODU, won the starting job last year before losing it to freshman Steven Williams this season.

In September, LaRussa came off the bench to lead Old Dominion to a stunning 49–35 upset over Virginia Tech. He threw for 495 yards with four touchdowns to help win the game and earn back his role as a starter.