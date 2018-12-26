Cal and TCU will meet in Pheonix, Ariz. for the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 26.

The Horned Frogs finished the regular season at an even 6–6 after a win over Oklahoma State, 31–24. TCU QB Grayson Muehlstein went 16-of-25 for 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Cal came out at 7–5 but finished their slate with a 23–13 loss at home to in-state rival Stanford. Quarterback Chase Garbers completed 22-of-39 for 197 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

How to watch:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.