Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert will forgo the NFL draft and return for his senior season in 2019, the university announced Wednesday.

"The University of Oregon has been a special place to me for as long as I can remember," Herbert wrote in a statement. "Words will never be able to express my feelings of gratitude toward the people that have built and maintain our program. What I have come to realize, though, is that nothing could pull me away from the opportunities that we have in front of us."

Herbert made his announcement Wednesday to ensure that there were no distractions as the team prepares for their upcoming bowl game.

There was one more present under the tree. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ALeRv0zc1G — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 26, 2018

Herbert threw for 2985 yards and 28 touchdowns during his junior season and added another pair of scores on the ground. The junior from Eugene, Ore., led the Ducks to an 8–4 season.

Oregon will play in the 2018 Redbox Bowl on New Year's Eve, taking on the Michigan State Spartans at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.