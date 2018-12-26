How to Watch the Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 26, 2018

Minnesota and Georgia Tech will meet up in Detroit for the Quick Lane Bowl on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets went 7–5 this season, finishing second in the ACC Costal Region. The team lost its season finale to Georgia, 45–21.

The Golden Gophers are coming off a 37–15 season ending win to over Wisconsin. Minnesota finished the year at 6–6 for fifth in the Big Ten West. The team had three conference wins, and head coach P.J. Fleck was given a one-year conference extension through 2023.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

