The Servpro First Responder Bowl game between Boise State and Boston College was canceled Wednesday afternoon due to severe weather.

The game has been ruled a no contest after weather issues halted the game, bowl organizers announced Wednesday. The National Weather Service declared that a tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. CT for at least 34 counties in North and Central Texas.

Boston College held an early 7–0 lead over Boise State thanks to running back AJ Dillon's 19-yard touchdown run. With 5:08 left on the clock in the first quarter, the game was delayed after severe weather hit the Dallas area. With every lightning strike that came within eight miles of the Cotton Bowl, the host stadium, a 30-minute delay was added to the clock.

Another strike, unfortunately it means the clock resets on the delay...



Thanks to @BroncoSportsFB for the clip! pic.twitter.com/sINQRFcfBV — First Responder Bowl (@FRBowl) December 26, 2018

Wednesday's decision to end the First Responder Bowl makes it the first bowl game to be canceled in FBS history. Of course Twitter had a few jokes to crack about the cancelation of the game.

BREAKING



The First Responder Bowl has decided to sit out the The First Responder Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft — The Other Matt Brown (@MattSBN) December 26, 2018

THIS NEVER WOULD'VE HAPPENED TO THE ZAXBY'S HEART OF DALLAS BOWL — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 26, 2018

UCF has declared itself the winner of The First Responder Bowl. — Paul Schneider (@PaulJKBOI) December 26, 2018

The countdown begins for the Second Responder Bowl. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 26, 2018

This AJ Dillon touchdown run does not officially exist



(via @theACCDN) pic.twitter.com/W4HguGKO8T — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) December 26, 2018

If BOWLS can skip bowl games, we can’t really get mad about players skipping them, too. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 26, 2018

The committee should decide the First Responder Bowl — The Solid Verbal (@SolidVerbal) December 26, 2018

The Servpro First Responder Bowl has been played at the Cotton Bowl every year since 2011. It was switched sponsorships three times, from the TicketCity Bowl to the Heart of Dallas Bowl presented by PlainsCapital Bank to the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl.