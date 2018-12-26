Tyler Trent Uses Colts Owner Jim Irsay's Plane to Travel to Music City Bowl

Trent, an avid Boilermakers fan suffering from osteosarcoma, will be in Nashville, Tennessee, to serve as honorary bowl captain.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 26, 2018

Tyler Trent is on his way to the Music City Bowl thanks to a lift from Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Trent, an avid Boilermakers fan suffering from osteosarcoma, will be in Nashville, Tennessee, to serve as honorary bowl captain when Purdue plays against Auburn in Friday's American Mortgage Music City Bowl. Trent and his family posted pictures on Wednesday thanking Irsay for lending them his plane for the trip.

Trent is a former Purdue student suffering from a rare form of bone cancer that is now in its terminal stage. Trent discovered the disease when he was 15 years old, recovering after nine months of chemotherapy before it came back two years later.

He received the Disney Spirit Award earlier this month and was on the sideline during Purdue's 49–20 victory over Ohio State in October.

"I am extremely grateful that even though I had to endure that grueling pain and surgery, and later in the week spent an entire day throwing up and running a fever due to the surgery, I was able to attend that football game with my family and experience all the love and support," Trent wrote on Monday. "Not only from Purdue fans, but from across the nation, including Ohio State fans."

"Though I am in hospice care and have to wake up every morning knowing that the day might be my last, I still have a choice to make: to make that day the best it can be," Trent added. "To make the most of whomever comes to visit, texts, tweets or calls me."

Trent will join the teams on the field for the coin toss Friday. Kickoff between Purdue and Auburn is set for 1:30 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)