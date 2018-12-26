Tyler Trent is on his way to the Music City Bowl thanks to a lift from Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Trent, an avid Boilermakers fan suffering from osteosarcoma, will be in Nashville, Tennessee, to serve as honorary bowl captain when Purdue plays against Auburn in Friday's American Mortgage Music City Bowl. Trent and his family posted pictures on Wednesday thanking Irsay for lending them his plane for the trip.

Wheeels are up to Nashville! pic.twitter.com/3z9Vtxx85h — Tyler Trent 🚂 (@theTylerTrent) December 26, 2018

A huge thank you to @JimIrsay and @Colts for helping us make our goal to get to Nashville. So @theTylerTrent can be the bowl Captain this weekend at the Purdue game. @MusicCityBowl pic.twitter.com/x29U3fUvqu — Tony Trent (@TonyTrent10) December 26, 2018

Trent is a former Purdue student suffering from a rare form of bone cancer that is now in its terminal stage. Trent discovered the disease when he was 15 years old, recovering after nine months of chemotherapy before it came back two years later.

He received the Disney Spirit Award earlier this month and was on the sideline during Purdue's 49–20 victory over Ohio State in October.

"I am extremely grateful that even though I had to endure that grueling pain and surgery, and later in the week spent an entire day throwing up and running a fever due to the surgery, I was able to attend that football game with my family and experience all the love and support," Trent wrote on Monday. "Not only from Purdue fans, but from across the nation, including Ohio State fans."

"Though I am in hospice care and have to wake up every morning knowing that the day might be my last, I still have a choice to make: to make that day the best it can be," Trent added. "To make the most of whomever comes to visit, texts, tweets or calls me."

Trent will join the teams on the field for the coin toss Friday. Kickoff between Purdue and Auburn is set for 1:30 p.m. ET.