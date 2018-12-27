Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker will not play in the Sugar Bowl against Texas next week, coach Kirby Smart announced Thursday.

Baker said earlier this month at the College Football Playoff awards that he was planning on participating in the Sugar Bowl. The senior told reporters that Georgia's 35–28 loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game influenced his decision to play in the bowl game. Baker said he wanted to finish his career with the Bulldogs with a win.

The 5-foot-11 standout won the 2018 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back. This season, Baker tallied 40 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Baker is expected to be one of the top cornerbacks selected in the 2019 NFL draft, with LSU's Greedy Williams also high on early projections. Last year, Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith was drafted by the Chicago Bears with the eighth overall pick.

The Bulldogs will take on the Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 in New Orleans. Kickoff is slated for 8:45 p.m. ET.