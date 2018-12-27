How to Watch Pinstripe Bowl: Miami vs. Wisconsin Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch Miami vs. Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 27.

By Scooby Axson
December 27, 2018

In a matchup of two of the most disappointing teams of the season, the Miami Hurricanes and Wisconsin Badgers will meet up again in the postseason, this time in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl from Yankee Stadium in New York.

Wisconsin had high expectations after coming off a 13–1 campaign in 2017, including an Orange Bowl victory over the Hurricanes. Instead, they sputtered to 7–5 this season, including a blowout loss to Northwestern to end the regular season.

The lone bright stop was Jonathan Taylor, the Doak Walker Award winner given to the nation's best running back. Taylor led the nation in rushing with 1,989 yards and also scoring 15 touchdowns.

The Hurricanes also came in as a preseason Top 10 team, but lost their opening game to LSU and failed to get any consistency at the quarterback position, leading to a mid-season four game losing streak.

Stopping Taylor will be made more difficult for Miami as star defensive tackle Gerald Willis will miss the game after injuring his hand.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.

