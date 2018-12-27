Temple and Duke will meet in Shreveport, La. for the Walk-On Independence Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 27.

The Owls finished the regular season at 8–4. They defeated Connecticut 57–7 for their final win of the season before heading to Independence Stadium to take on the Blue Devils in the post-season.

Duke (7–5) fell to Wake Forest 59–7 for their second consecutive loss to close out the regular season but had clinched a bowl game berth in early November with a win over Miami.

How to watch:

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.