Find out how to watch Baylor vs. Vanderbilt in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl.
Baylor and Vanderbilt will meet up in at NRG Stadium in Houston for the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl on Thursday.
The Commodores finished the year at 6–6 to place sixth in the SEC East. Vanderbilt ended the year with a 38–13 win over Tennessee.
Baylor ended it season with a 35–24 win over Texas Tech. The Bears went 6–6 with a fifth-place finish in the Big 12.
Here's how to watch the game:
Time: 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN