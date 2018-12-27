Baylor and Vanderbilt will meet up in at NRG Stadium in Houston for the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl on Thursday.

The Commodores finished the year at 6–6 to place sixth in the SEC East. Vanderbilt ended the year with a 38–13 win over Tennessee.

Baylor ended it season with a 35–24 win over Texas Tech. The Bears went 6–6 with a fifth-place finish in the Big 12.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN