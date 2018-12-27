How to Watch theTexas Bowl: Baylor vs. Vanderbilt Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Baylor vs. Vanderbilt in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 27, 2018

Baylor and Vanderbilt will meet up in at NRG Stadium in Houston for the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl on Thursday.

The Commodores finished the year at 6–6 to place sixth in the SEC East. Vanderbilt ended the year with a 38–13 win over Tennessee. 

Baylor ended it season with a 35–24 win over Texas Tech. The Bears went 6–6 with a fifth-place finish in the Big 12.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

