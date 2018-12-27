Those who were fortunate (or unfortunate) enough to catch Wednesday night's Cheez–It Bowl between California and TCU might have seen college football set back a couple of decades with the sheer amount of offensive ineptitude that was on display.

The teams threw for a combined nine interceptions, including four by TCU starter Grayson Muehlstein. Muehlstein's night to forget resulted in completing seven of his 20 pass attempts for a grand total of 27 yards.

Luckily, the Horned Frogs had running back Sewo Olonilua, who galloped for 194 yards and a touchdown and was named the game's offensive MVP in TCU's 10–7 overtime win.

Social media had a field day on this clown show, including reacting to the TCU SID getting a 15-yard sideline interference penalty for celebrating on the field and some grade-A tweets from the game's official Twitter account.

Which was better: Cheez-It Bowl or First Responders Bowl?! — Dave Richard (@daverichard) December 27, 2018

Live shot of all the other cracker brands pic.twitter.com/MxdokROojX — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 27, 2018

Some #CheezItBowl stats so far ...



• TCU's QB has 4 completions to his own team and 3 completions to Cal (INTs)



• Cal has more interception return yards (36) than TCU has passing yards (10)



• Cal defender Jaylinn Hawkins is TCU's leading receiver with 2 INTs — Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 27, 2018

If this is the Cheez-It bowl, I can only imagine how bad the Cheese Nips bowl is — Colin Jones (@CLJones512) December 27, 2018

Cal and TCU combine for a Cheez-It Bowl record nine INTs in one of the dumbest football games ever, complete with SID interference https://t.co/Zt9nPWGPbd pic.twitter.com/rX1hPpN5RD — Aarushiana Singh (@AarushianaSingh) December 27, 2018

TCU just attempted the most utterly absurd failed trick play in the history of college football. #CheezItBowl pic.twitter.com/fYbeh1JR5S — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) December 27, 2018