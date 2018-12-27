The Cheez-I(n)t Bowl had quarterbacks throwing to the wrong team all night.
Those who were fortunate (or unfortunate) enough to catch Wednesday night's Cheez–It Bowl between California and TCU might have seen college football set back a couple of decades with the sheer amount of offensive ineptitude that was on display.
The teams threw for a combined nine interceptions, including four by TCU starter Grayson Muehlstein. Muehlstein's night to forget resulted in completing seven of his 20 pass attempts for a grand total of 27 yards.
Luckily, the Horned Frogs had running back Sewo Olonilua, who galloped for 194 yards and a touchdown and was named the game's offensive MVP in TCU's 10–7 overtime win.
Social media had a field day on this clown show, including reacting to the TCU SID getting a 15-yard sideline interference penalty for celebrating on the field and some grade-A tweets from the game's official Twitter account.
Which was better: Cheez-It Bowl or First Responders Bowl?!— Dave Richard (@daverichard) December 27, 2018
Live shot of all the other cracker brands pic.twitter.com/MxdokROojX— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 27, 2018
We've officially run out of interception gifs... #CheezItBowl #CheezINTBowl— Cheez-It® Bowl (@CheezItBowl) December 27, 2018
Some #CheezItBowl stats so far ...— Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 27, 2018
• TCU's QB has 4 completions to his own team and 3 completions to Cal (INTs)
• Cal has more interception return yards (36) than TCU has passing yards (10)
• Cal defender Jaylinn Hawkins is TCU's leading receiver with 2 INTs
If this is the Cheez-It bowl, I can only imagine how bad the Cheese Nips bowl is— Colin Jones (@CLJones512) December 27, 2018
Cal and TCU combine for a Cheez-It Bowl record nine INTs in one of the dumbest football games ever, complete with SID interference https://t.co/Zt9nPWGPbd pic.twitter.com/rX1hPpN5RD— Aarushiana Singh (@AarushianaSingh) December 27, 2018
TCU just attempted the most utterly absurd failed trick play in the history of college football. #CheezItBowl pic.twitter.com/fYbeh1JR5S— Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) December 27, 2018
Cal and TCU offenses:#CheezItBowl pic.twitter.com/ac0uAkZ016— Gabe (@925mlbfan) December 27, 2018
5 interceptions in 16+ minutes of game play. Welcome officially to the Cheez-I(N)t bowl. pic.twitter.com/WJBSONhpy6— Cheez-It® Bowl (@CheezItBowl) December 27, 2018