Auburn led Purdue 56–7 at halftime during the Music City Bowl Friday. That is not a typo.

The Tigers' much-maligned offense put on a nearly perfect display, scoring touchdowns on their first seven possessions of the first half. The only drive that didn't end in a touchdown was a seven-second possession in which the Tigers knelt out the second quarter. As might be expected, Auburn put up some pretty mindblowing numbers. Here are some of the craziest stats:

1. QB Jarrett Stidham's Stat Line

The junior QB knew exactly what to do every time the ball was in his hands. Stidham finished the first half 13-of-18 for 335 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for six yards on one carry.

2. JaTarvious Whitlow Scored on His First Three Touches

Yes, you read that correctly. The Tigers' RB got off to a hot start, scoring on Stidham's 66-yard pass on the opening drive. In Auburn's next two possessions, Whitlow punched in a two-yard touchdown run and then a one-yarder. He finished the first half with eight rushing yards and those two touchdowns on six carries.

3. Auburn Broke the Music City Bowl's Scoring Record in the First Half

West Virginia defeated Ole Miss 49–39 in the 2000 Music City Bowl, which had previously been the highest score any team had managed in four quarters. Freshman QB Eli Manning led the Rebels back into that one after trailing 35–9 in the second half. It was a special moment for the Mountaineers, giving retiring coach Don Nehlen his final victory. It now will no longer sit atop the Music City Bowl record books.

4. The Tigers Now Hold the Record for Most Points Scored in One Half of a Bowl Game

West Virginia also previously held the record for the most points scored in the first half of a bowl game. The Mountaineers led Clemson 49–20 at halftime in the 2012 Orange Bowl. West Virginia went on to defeat the Tigers 70–33 that day.

5. Auburn Went For it on Fourth Down Twice While Up by 35 points

Up 42–7 in the second quarter, the Tigers were determined to keep scoring on the Boilermakers. Auburn went for it on fourth-and-three at Purdue's 38-yard line to gain the first down with Stidham's 16-yard pass to Sal Cannella. After moving the ball down the field, Auburn went for it on fourth-and-one, as Whitlow gained the first down with a four-yard run. The Tigers would go on to score on Anthony Schwartz's six-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal.

6. There Was a Giant Time of Possession Gap

Purdue had the ball for 19 minutes compared to only 11 minutes for Auburn, who scored too quickly to keep the ball.

7. Auburn Topped Its Previous High Score Against a Power 5 Opponent

In Week 4, a then-ranked No. 9 Auburn demolished Arkansas 34–3 thanks to its special teams. Noah Igbinoghene scored on a 96-yard kickoff return and Jordyn Peters later partially blocked a punt to help set up another touchdown. Whitlow also rushed for 49 yards and two scores to give the Tigers a boost. Otherwise, the Auburn offense was inconsistent at best and stagnant at worst all season long.

8. Purdue Beat Ohio State by 29 Points in October

Purdue produced one of the season's most surprising blowouts when it upset No. 2 Ohio State 49–20 in October, which means that every Auburn touchdown from here on makes the transitive loss for the Big Ten champions that much worse.