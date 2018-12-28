How to Watch the Alamo Bowl: Iowa State vs. Washington State Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch Iowa State vs. Washington State in Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28

By Michael Shapiro
December 28, 2018

The 27th Alamo Bowl will be held at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Dec. 28, pitting Iowa State (8–4) against Washington State (10–2). Kickoff is slated for 9 p.m ET.

The Cyclones will be making their first Alamo Bowl appearance by reaching a bowl game for the second time under head coach Matt Campbell. Iowa State rebounded from a 1–3 start with seven wins in the last eight weeks of the season, finishing third in the Big 12. 

Washington State last appeared in the Alamo Bowl in 1994 and defeated Baylor. The Cougars boast one of the most electric offenses in the nation and are led by quarterback Gardner Minshew. The senior transfer threw for 4,477 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2018. 

Here's how to watch the Valero Alamo Bowl:

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

