How to Watch the Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Auburn Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Purdue vs. Auburn in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 28, 2018

Purdue and Auburn will meet up at LP Field in Nashville for the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl on Friday.

The Boilermakers finished the year at 6–6 with a 28–21 win over Indiana. Purdue's biggest game of the season came with a huge Big Ten upset win over then No. 2 Ohio State. It was the Buckeyes' only loss of the season. After the season, head coach Jeff Brohm chose to stay with the school instead of taking the top job at his alma mater Louisville.

Auburn finished the year at 7–5 to place fifth in the SEC West. The Tigers ended the year with a 52–21 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

