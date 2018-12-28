Purdue and Auburn will meet up at LP Field in Nashville for the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl on Friday.

The Boilermakers finished the year at 6–6 with a 28–21 win over Indiana. Purdue's biggest game of the season came with a huge Big Ten upset win over then No. 2 Ohio State. It was the Buckeyes' only loss of the season. After the season, head coach Jeff Brohm chose to stay with the school instead of taking the top job at his alma mater Louisville.

Auburn finished the year at 7–5 to place fifth in the SEC West. The Tigers ended the year with a 52–21 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN