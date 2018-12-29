No. 4 Oklahoma will take on No. 1 Alabama in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Sunday, Dec. 29.

The Sooners finished the regular season at 11–1, with their lone loss coming to Texas in Week 6. Oklahoma avenged the upset in the Big 12 Championship game when they took down the Longhorns 39–27. Heisman winner Kyler Murray completed 25-of-34 attempts for 379 yards and three touchdowns for the title.

Defending national champion Alabama finished atop the rankings with a perfect 12–0 season. In a rematch of last year's national championship game, the Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs, 35–28, in the SEC Championship to remain undefeated going into the playoffs.

The winner will advance to the College Football Playoff championship game in Santa Clara, Calif. on Jan. 7.

How to watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.