No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson will face off in the national championship game on Jan. 7, and Las Vegas is already weighing in on the action.

According to SuperBookUSA, Alabama is favored by 6.5 points over Clemson for the title game.

Clemson defeated No. 3 Notre Dame 30–3 in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday to advance to the College Football Playoff final. Alabama clashed with No. 6 Oklahoma in a battle between Heisman Trophy candidate Tua Tagovailoa and trophy winner Kyler Murray in the Orange Bowl on the same day. The Tide beat the Sooners 45–34.

During the second quarter of the Orange Bowl, BetOnline predicted Alabama would open as a nine-point favorite over the Tigers in the championship game.

Alabama and Clemson last went head-to-head in the national championship in 2016, when the Tigers won 34–31 in dramatic fashion. The Tide returned to the title game last season, defeating Georgia 26–23 in overtime. Tagovailoa came off the bench to help lead Alabama to the stunning comeback victory.

The 2019 national championship game will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will mark Clemson and Alabama's fourth consecutive season meeting in the College Football Playoff.