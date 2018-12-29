Arkansas State will play Nevada in the Arizona Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29.

The Red Wolves took down Texas State in their final regular season contest, coming to 8–4 with the 33–7 win. Arkansas State QB Justice Hansen went 18-of-24 for 276 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Nevada (7–5) suffered two straight losses to finish the season, falling to UNLV, 34–29. Wolf Pack quarterback Ty Gangi tallied 295 yards and two touchdowns but threw three turnovers in the process.

How to watch:

Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBSSN

Live stream: You can watch the game live on the CBS Sports App.