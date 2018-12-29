Clemson, ranked No. 2 in the country, is returning to the national championship.

The Tigers defeated No. 3 Notre Dame 30–3 in the Cotton Bowl to advance to the title game. It wasn't too long ago since Clemson last appeared in the national championship, beating Alabama 35–31 in a dramatic win in 2016.

Clemson's 2016 victory over the Crimson Tide marked its second title in school history, with the first coming in 1981. The Tigers went 12–0 that year before defeating Nebraska 22–15 in the Orange Bowl under Hall of Fame coach Danny Ford.

Current head coach Dabo Swinney will lead the Tigers to the championship for the second time during his tenure at Clemson. It will face the winner of the Orange Bowl, which features No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma.

The College Football Playoff National Championship will be played on Jan. 7 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Cal.