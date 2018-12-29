Watch: Clemson WR Tee Higgins Makes Insane One-Handed, Juggling TD Catch vs. Notre Dame

The touchdown toss was Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence's third of the first half.

By Michael Shapiro
December 29, 2018

Clemson's offense shredded Notre Dame in the first half of the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday, entering the locker room up 23–3 in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Tigers wideout Justyn Ross torched the Fighting Irish for 137 yards and two touchdowns, yet it was sophomore Tee Higgins who stole the show as the first half came to a close.

The Tigers faced a first-and-10 at Nore Dame's 19 with nine seconds remaining, opting to take one final shot at the end zone before time expired. Freshman quarterback flung a jump ball toward the right corner of the end zone, leaving Higgins one-on-one. Higgins rewarded his quarterback's faith, making one of the best catches of the college football season. 

Watch Higgins' insane grab below: 

The touchdown was Higgins' 11th of the season. Lawrence ended the first half with a pristine stat line completing 19 of 26 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Notre Dame's Ian Book completed 11 of 20 attempts, throwing for 107 yards with no TD's.

Follow along live here

