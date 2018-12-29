Clemson's offense shredded Notre Dame in the first half of the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday, entering the locker room up 23–3 in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Tigers wideout Justyn Ross torched the Fighting Irish for 137 yards and two touchdowns, yet it was sophomore Tee Higgins who stole the show as the first half came to a close.

The Tigers faced a first-and-10 at Nore Dame's 19 with nine seconds remaining, opting to take one final shot at the end zone before time expired. Freshman quarterback flung a jump ball toward the right corner of the end zone, leaving Higgins one-on-one. Higgins rewarded his quarterback's faith, making one of the best catches of the college football season.

Watch Higgins' insane grab below:

The touchdown was Higgins' 11th of the season. Lawrence ended the first half with a pristine stat line completing 19 of 26 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Notre Dame's Ian Book completed 11 of 20 attempts, throwing for 107 yards with no TD's.

