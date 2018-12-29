The College Football Playoff National Championship game will be featured in five different locations over the next five years.

In 2019, the national title game will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Miami's Hard Rock Stadium and Indianapolis's Lucas Oil Stadium will host the 2020 and 2021 games, respectively. The championship game will then head back West in 2022 for a showdown at Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park. The 2023 matchup will be held in Houston's NRG Stadium.

This year's national championship game will take place on Jan. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The winners of the College Football Playoff semifinals matchups will be featured in the title game.