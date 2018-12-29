Watch: Nevada Walk-On WR Earns Scholarship After Clutch Catch in Arizona Bowl

Screenshot/Twitter

Nevada wide receiver Ben Putnam made an amazing 44-yard catch to set up a late fourth-quarter TD. Soon after, he was awarded a scholarship.

By Jenna West
December 29, 2018

Nevada beat Arkansas State 16–13 in overtime to win the Arizona Bowl on Saturday, but one of the best moments came after the game.

Late in the fourth quarter, with Nevada trailing 7–3, Wolf Pack walk-on junior wide receiver Ben Putnam caught a 44-yard pass from Ty Gangi, bringing his team to the one-yard line. The catch set up Devonte Lee's one-yard score with barely one minute left on the clock, giving Nevada a 10–7 lead. Arkansas State tied the game with a field goal to send it to overtime, where the Wolf Pack scored the game-winning touchdown.

After the game, head coach Jay Norvell was singing his players' praises and singled out Putnam for his late-game heroics. Norvell also shared that he was awarding Putnam a scholarship, earning cheers from the wide receiver's teammates and Nevada fans.

Nevada finished the regular season 8–5 and in second-place in the West division in the Mountain West. Arkansas State went 8–5 to sit atop the West division of the Sun Belt Conference.

