Nick Saban has built a dynasty at Alabama since becoming the Crimson Tide's head coach in 2007. He has gone 145–20 across 12 seasons at Alabama. However, his success didn't start in Tuscaloosa. Saban secured a national title in 2003 with LSU, in addition to 48 wins in five seasons with the Tigers.

So just how many championships has Saban secured across his 23 seasons in the NCAA?

Here's a quick look at each of Saban's six national titles.

2003, LSU:

Saban's first title came by way of Baton Rouge when he won the BCS title over Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl. The Tigers rode the nation's No. 1 scoring defense to the title and held all-but-one opponent under 20 points. Saban would spend one more season with LSU before a brief stint with the Dolphins in 2005 and 2006.

2009, Alabama:

Saban's third year with the Crimson Tide snapped a 16-year title drought and coincided with Alabama's first undefeated season since 1992. Mark Ingram won the Heisman with 1,658 yards rushing. The Crimson Tide swarmed Texas backup Garrett Gilbert in Pasadena, Calif. en route to a 37-21 victory.

2011, Alabama:

Another dominant defense fueled Alabama's second title in three years by leading the NCAA with just 8.2 points per game allowed. LSU provided the Crimson Tide's lone loss in a 9-6 heavyweight bout, but Alabama got the last laugh and cruised to a 21-0 win in the BCS title game.

2012, Alabama:

Alabama's 2012 title made the Crimson Tide the first back-to-back champion since USC in 2003 and 2004. Johnny Manziel and Texas A&M were the lone team to defeat Saban, yet it didn't slow Alabama's march to the championship. Notre Dame gave up 264 yards rushing which culminated in a 42-14 Crimson Tide victory.

2015, Alabama:

Saban and Co. fell to Ohio State in the first College Football Playoff, but didn't suffer the same fate in 2015. Alabama smoked Michigan State 38-0 in the semifinal matchup before a barnburner against Deshaun Watson and Clemson ended in a 45-40 Crimson Tide victory.

2017, Alabama:

The Crimson Tide looked in danger of back-to-back national title losses when they trailed Georgia 20-13 in the fourth quarter. It took perhaps the greatest coaching decision of Saban's career to turn Alabama's fortunes. He replaced Jalen Hurts with Tua Tagovailoa at halftime, which culminated in a walk-off touchdown from Tagovailoa to Devonta Smith in overtime. Alabama won 26-23, bringing Saban what is likely the sweetest of his six national titles.