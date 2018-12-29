The national anthem before Saturday's College Football Playoff took an interesting turn as a bald eagle began to fly through the crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The loose bird swooped throughout the crowd in the lower level before settling on the arm of a Notre Dame fan.

We have a bald eagle on the loose at the Cotton Bowl! Just landing on random people.... pic.twitter.com/bhgmI9OgkH — Laken Litman (@LakenLitman) December 29, 2018

The eagle landed all right. On a Notre Dame fan. pic.twitter.com/6koNTfitvm — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 29, 2018

Perhaps the eagle can bring the Fighting Irish a dose of luck as they enter Saturday's matchup as double-digit underdogs against Clemson. Notre Dame could even use the bald eagle in pass coverage, bringing a whole new meaning to the term ball-hawk.

Follow along live here.