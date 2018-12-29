Notre Dame made its first appearance in the College Football Playoff on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl, but couldn't hang with Clemson, falling 30–3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Fighting Irish's effort was reminiscent of their 42–14 loss to Alabama in 2013, another listless performance on a big stage.

Saturday's defeat raised eyebrows regarding Notre Dame's playoff qualifications, drawing a slate of criticism on Twitter. Players from Georgia and Ohio State—No. 5 and No. 6 in the CFP rankings, respectively—chimed in, adding a stream of reaction from the two teams who felt snubbed from the postseason tournament.

Here are the best reactions from Georgia and Ohio State players during Clemson's blowout of Notre Dame.

Man you watching this game? 🤦‍♂️ — Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) December 29, 2018

They say the “4 best teams” huh ? — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) December 29, 2018

“The best 4 should get in” #exposed — ⁶Monty Rice (@RiceMonty) December 29, 2018

4 best college teams play tonight👀🤷🏽‍♂️ — Cinco🎒 (@TerryGodwin_4) December 29, 2018

Cotton Bowl Live right now 🔥🔥🔥 — Mr.AGG2G™ (@AhkilCrumpton) December 29, 2018

Clemson will play either Oklahoma or Alabama in the finals of the CFP on Jan. 7.