No. 3 Notre Dame will face No. 2 Clemson in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Saturday, Dec. 29 in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Tigers took their fourth-consecutive ACC title, taking down Pittsburgh 42–10 and locking in a spot in this year's College Football Playoffs. Clemson finished the regular season at a perfect 12–0 before clinching the conference championship. Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the win, while Travis Etienne added two more scores on the ground.

The Fighting Irish also enter the matchup without a loss, wrapping up their regular season slate with a 24–17 win over USC. Quarterback Ian Book went 22-of-39 for 352 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the win.

The winner will advance to the College Football Championship game on Monday, Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, Calif.

How to watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Follow the game live online with WatchESPN.