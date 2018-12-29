No. 3 Notre Dame will make its first College Football Playoff appearance this year thanks to an undefeated (12–0) run.

The Fighting Irish are a football powerhouse and have claimed 11 national championships, but the NCAA recognizes 13.

Those wins came in 1919, 1924, 1929, 1930, 1943, 1946, 1947, 1949, 1964, 1966, 1973, 1977, 1988.

Alabama claims to have won the most championships (17), despite the total number of national championships for the Crimson Tide varying according to the Associated Press and the NCAA.

Notre Dame will look to add another championship and its first of the CFP era when it takes on No. 2 Clemson in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 29.

The winner of that game will face the winner of the Orange Bowl, which features No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Oklahoma.