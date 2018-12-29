No. 4 Oklahoma is back in the College Football Playoff for the second straight year thanks to a 12–1 campaign.

Last year, Georgia ousted the Sooners from the CFP.

Oklahoma has seven recognized Associated Press championships. The school has 16 titles that are recognized by the NCAA.

Those wins came in 2003, 2000, 1986, 1985, 1980, 1978, 1975, 1974, 1973, 1967, 1957, 1956, 1955, 1953, 1950 and 1949.

Alabama claims to have won the most championships (17), despite the total number of national championships for the Crimson Tide varying according to the Associated Press and the NCAA.

Oklahoma will look to add another championship and its first of the CFP era when it takes on No. 1 Alabama in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29.

The winner of that game will face the winner of the Cotton Bowl Classic, which features No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame.