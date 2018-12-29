Virginia and South Carolina will meet in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Dec. 29 for the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium.

The Cavaliers closed out the season with an overtime loss to rival Virginia Tech, 34–31, in Blacksburg but had already secured a bowl game berth with a win over North Carolina on Oct. 27. Quarterback Bryce Perkins threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to Tech as Virginia finished the regular season at 7–5.

The Gamecocks enter the Belk Bowl also sitting at 7–5 on the season after they took down Akron 28–3. QB Jake Bentley went 14-of-27 for 199 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the win.

How to watch:

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.