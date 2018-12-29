How to Watch the Belk Bowl: Virginia vs. South Carolina Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Virginia vs. South Carolina in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. 

By Emily Caron
December 29, 2018

Virginia and South Carolina will meet in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Dec. 29 for the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium.

The Cavaliers closed out the season with an overtime loss to rival Virginia Tech, 34–31, in Blacksburg but had already secured a bowl game berth with a win over North Carolina on Oct. 27. Quarterback Bryce Perkins threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to Tech as Virginia finished the regular season at 7–5.

The Gamecocks enter the Belk Bowl also sitting at 7–5 on the season after they took down Akron 28–3. QB Jake Bentley went 14-of-27 for 199 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the win.

How to watch: 

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)