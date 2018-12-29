What School Has Won the Most College Football National Championships?

Find out which teams have accumulated the most trophies over the years.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 29, 2018

On Jan. 7, 2019, a new college football champion will be crowned.

Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma will all have a chance to earn another title. Alabama leads that group with 17 national championships, but even they aren't the school with the most championship wins in NCAA history.

Princeton tops that list with 28 national titles. Yale comes in a close second with 27. The Crimson Tide are ranked third along with Michigan, Notre Dame and USC with 11 respectively.

However, the total number of national championships teams have won varies according to the Associated Press and the NCAA. The NCAA recognizes Yale as the university with the most titles (18), while Alabama (16) and Princeton (15) complete the top three.

Alabama still claims they have won 16 national championships, including titles in 1925, 1926, 1930, 1934 and 1941 before legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant took over. The confusion and debate among these early titles centers around the polling and ranking systems for those respective years.

Kickoff for the 2019 national title game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

