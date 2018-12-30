Mark Richt Steps Down as Miami Head Coach, Retires From Coaching

Richt went 26–13 at Miami after 15 seasons at Georgia

By Michael Shapiro
December 30, 2018

Miami head coach Mark Richt announced his retirement on Sunday, stepping down as Miami's head coach after three seasons with the program. Richt came to Miami in 2016 after 15 seasons at Georgia. 

"A few hours ago, I informed UM Director of Athletics Blake James that it is time for me to retire from coaching so I am stepping down as the Head Coach of UM Football," Richt wrote in a statement. "The decision came after a great deal of thought, discussions with my family and prayer. This was my decision."

Richt went 26–13 in three seasons at Miami, going 10–3 in 2017. The Hurricanes went 7–6 this season, ending the year with a 35-3 loss to Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Richt spent 15 seasons at Georgia before coming to Miami, going 171–64 with nine bowl victories. He stepped down from the program in November 2015.

