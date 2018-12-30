Report: Ole Miss Hiring Rich Rodriguez as Offensive Coordinator

Ole Miss coach Matt Luke now has two former head coaches with abrupt exits from their last jobs as his offensive and defensive coordinators.

By Eric Single
December 30, 2018

Longtime head coach and spread offense innovator Rich Rodriguez is expected to be hired as Ole Miss’s new offensive coordinator, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

Rodriguez spent 16 seasons as the head coach at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona from 2001 to 2017, leading several productive offenses that used an up-tempo power-run attack to devastating effect and made players like Pat White, Steve Slaton, Denard Robinson and, in 2017, Khalil Tate household names. But his head-coaching career ended in scandal last January when Arizona fired him without cause in the wake of a school investigation for workplace misconduct, while Rodriguez received a notice of claim for a multi-million-dollar lawsuit over allegations of sexual harrassment and the creation of a hostile workplace environment by his former administrative assistant.

The university said it made the decision to fire Rodriguez after it became aware of information, both during and after the investigation, that made the university concerned about the direction of the program.

The Rebels had to replace both coordinators this offseason, after previous OC Phil Longo left to take the same job at North Carolina and DC Wesley McGriff was fired after leading one of the worst units in the FBS. Former Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre was named the new defensive coordinator earlier this month.

Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke is entering his third season at the helm. Luke was promoted as the interim in 2017, then retained for following the season, after the school’s messy split with Hugh Freeze, who resigned that July amid an NCAA investigation into the program and his own personal conduct. The investigation determined that Freeze used a school-issued cell phone to call escort services on multiple occasions. Freeze was recently hired as the next head coach at Liberty.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)