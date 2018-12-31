Cincinnati and Virginia Tech will meet in Annapolis, Md. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for the 2018 Military Bowl on Monday, Dec. 31.

The Hokies clinched a bowl game berth in their last game of the regular season when they defeated Marshall, 41–20, at Lane Stadium. Virginia Tech QB Ryan Willis went 18-of-26 for 312 yards and four touchdowns in the win, bringing his team to 6–6 on the season.

The Bearcats (10–2) beat East Carolina 56–6 to close out their scheduled slate. Quarterback Desmond Ridder went 20-of-29 for 335 yards and four touchdowns before backup QB Hayden Moore stepped in during the blowout.

How to watch:

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.