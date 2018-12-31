No. 22 Northwestern and No. 17 Utah will meet up in at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, Calif. for the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Monday.

The Wildcats captured the Big Ten West title this season to the surprise of many with a 8–5 record. But Northwestern lost in the Big Ten championship to Ohio State, 45–24.

Utah finished the season at 9–4 and captured the Pac-12 South Division title. The Utes lost the Pac-12 Championship game 10–3 to Washington.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: You can stream the game on FOX Sports Go.