The NC State Wolfpack will take on the Texas A&M Aggies at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. on New Year's Eve in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl.

NC State (9–3) concluded the regular season with a dominant win over East Carolina, 58–3. Quarterback Ryan Finley completed 32-of-44 for 409 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the win.

The No. 19 Aggies (8–4) finished the season with a bang, beating No. 11 LSU by two-points in an epic seven-overtime showdown that ended at 74–42.

How to watch:

Date: Monday, Dec. 31

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.