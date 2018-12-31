Michigan State and Oregon will meet up in at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. for the Redbox Bowl on Monday.

The Spartans went 7–5 this season, which was good for fourth place in the competitive Big Ten East. Michigan State ended the year with a 14–10 win over Rutgers.

Oregon ended the year with a 8–4 record four fourth in the Pac-12 North Division. The Ducks had a decisive 55–15 win over Oregon State to finish the season.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.