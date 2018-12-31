How to Watch the Redbox Bowl: Michigan State vs. Oregon Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Michigan State vs. Oregon in the Redbox Bowl.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 31, 2018

Michigan State and Oregon will meet up in at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. for the Redbox Bowl on Monday.

The Spartans went 7–5 this season, which was good for fourth place in the competitive Big Ten East. Michigan State ended the year with a 14–10 win over Rutgers.

Oregon ended the year with a 8–4 record four fourth in the Pac-12 North Division. The Ducks had a decisive 55–15 win over Oregon State to finish the season.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

