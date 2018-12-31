When Was UCF's Last Loss?

UCF has not lost in 25 games. The Golden Knights have gone undefeated for two consecutive seasons going into this year's Fiesta Bowl against No. 11 LSU, which includes two 12–0 seasons plus a 2017 bowl win over Auburn.

The Golden Knights last loss came in 2016 at the hands of Arkansas State in the Cure Bowl. UCF finished that season (Scott Frosts's first with the program) at 6–6 to become bowl eligible despite two straight losses to conclude the regular season. The Red Wolves took down the Golden Knights 31–16 on Dec. 17 in Orlando, Fla.

UCF finished the 2016 season at 6–7 after a winless 2015 season. They followed up their disappointing finish with a strong start to 2017–that extended into an undefeated season.

The Golden Knights have not lost since then, despite a coaching change between the 2017 and 2018 seasons and the loss of their star quarterback, McKenzie Milton 10 games into 2018.