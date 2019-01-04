College football's bowl season will conclude with the National Championship Game on Monday, but the news won't stop during the offseason. Expect plenty of coach movement in the coming weeks, from new hires to a string of dismissals throughout the country.

So which coaches will earn new gigs and who will need to pack their office? Check out our coaching carousel tracker below:

• Ohio State defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is expected to take the same role at Oklahoma. (Bruce Feldman, The Athletic)

• Former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury is "expected to get head coaching interviews" with the Jets and Cardinals. (Charles Robinson, Yahoo Sports)

• Troy head coach Neal Brown is expected to become West Virginia's head coach. (Pete Thamel, Yahoo Sports)

• Pittsburgh fired offensive coordinator Shawn Watson. (Brett McMurphy, Watch Stadium)

• Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald is "not a candidate" for any NFL openings. (Pete Thamel, Yahoo Sports)

• Former Texas Tech offensive coordinator Kevin Johns is expected to join Memphis in the same capacity. (Christian Fowler, 247Sports)