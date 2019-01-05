College Football Playoff Director Bill Hancock Doesn't Predict Expansion Before 2026

The CFP contract with ESPN extends after the 2026 season. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 05, 2019

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock doesn't expect the four-team bracket to expand, according to ESPN's Heather Dinich. Hancock and a slate of university presidents are expected to discuss the idea before Alabama faces Clemson in the National Championship Game on Monday night. 

"I don't see [expansion]," Hancock told Dinich. "The four-team format is extremely popular."

The CFP's current television contract with ESPN runs through 2026. Hancock said he doesn't expect any changes in format before the ESPN contract expires. 

Alabama will appear in its fourth CFP title game on Monday, falling short of the championship in January 2015. The Crimson Tide defeated Clemson to win the national title in 2016 and beat Georgia last year on a game-winning pass from Tua Tagovailoa in overtime. Clemson defeated Alabama in 2017. 

Clemson and Alabama will meet for the fourth-straight year on Monday night. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. is slated for 8 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)