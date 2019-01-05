College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock doesn't expect the four-team bracket to expand, according to ESPN's Heather Dinich. Hancock and a slate of university presidents are expected to discuss the idea before Alabama faces Clemson in the National Championship Game on Monday night.

"I don't see [expansion]," Hancock told Dinich. "The four-team format is extremely popular."

The CFP's current television contract with ESPN runs through 2026. Hancock said he doesn't expect any changes in format before the ESPN contract expires.

Alabama will appear in its fourth CFP title game on Monday, falling short of the championship in January 2015. The Crimson Tide defeated Clemson to win the national title in 2016 and beat Georgia last year on a game-winning pass from Tua Tagovailoa in overtime. Clemson defeated Alabama in 2017.

Clemson and Alabama will meet for the fourth-straight year on Monday night. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. is slated for 8 p.m. ET.