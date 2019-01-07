Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas missed an extra point in the first quarter against Clemson on Monday night, doinking an extra-point attempt off the upright following a touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The missed PAT allowed Clemson to hold a 14-13 lead late in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Bama scores but The Tide miss their NINTH extra point this season😬 14-13 Clemson🔥#NationalChampionship #BamavsClem #CFBNationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/Zx620EpHy1 — Second Deck Sports (@2nddecksports) January 8, 2019

The Crimson Tide are no strangers to missed extra points in 2018. Alabama has missed nine extra points this season, the most in college football.

Alabama missed two field goals in last year's national title game vs. Georgia.