WATCH: Alabama Kicker Joseph Bulovas Doinks Extra Point Attempt vs. Clemson

Screenshot via @SINow

Alabama has missed nine extra points this season, the most in college football. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 07, 2019

Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas missed an extra point in the first quarter against Clemson on Monday night, doinking an extra-point attempt off the upright following a touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The missed PAT allowed Clemson to hold a 14-13 lead late in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. 

The Crimson Tide are no strangers to missed extra points in 2018. Alabama has missed nine extra points this season, the most in college football. 

Alabama missed two field goals in last year's national title game vs. Georgia. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)