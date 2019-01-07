WATCH: Clemson's Justyn Ross Made Two Ridiculous One-Handed Catches in One Drive

Clemson Football/Twitter

Justyn Ross made two insane one-handed snags against Alabama in Clemson's quest for a national championship.

By Emily Caron
January 07, 2019

Clemson's breakout wide receiver Justyn Ross, a freshman, made two insane one-handed catches in the same drive during the second half of the national championship game against Alabama.

Ross's first clutch catch was a 37-yard reception from fellow freshman phenom, Trevor Lawrence. He nabbed the ball with his right hand and secured the bobble before being pushed out of bounds by the Crimson Tide's secondary.

His second was even more impressive. 

The 6'4" Alabama native's catches helped lead to a Clemson touchdown by Tee Higgins. 

Earlier, Ross made a 74-yard reception for a Clemson touchdown with 8:26 remaining in the third, widening the Tigers' lead over the Crimson Tide. 

