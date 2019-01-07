The 2019 National Championship Game will be played on Monday, Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Clemson Tigers will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, but regardless of outcome, both program's coaches have serious bonuses on the line.

If Alabama wins the College Football Playoff championship, head coach Nick Saban will earn an $800,000 bonus in addition to his $7.5 million base annual compensation for the 2018 season and the $400,000 bonus that Saban earned for playing in a CFP semifinal game.

If the Crimson Tide cannot secure their third national title in four seasons, Saban will still earn a $600,000 bonus just for playing in the national title game.

If Clemson wins Monday night's matchup, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney will make $250,000. The national championship bonus would come in addition to Swinney's $6 million base and his $200,000 College Football Playoff semfinal bonus.

If Clemson loses the title game to Alabama, Swinney will still take home a $200,000 bonus for the title game appearance alone. The 49-year-old coach is also eligible for a $1 million retention bonus on March 1, 2019 if he stays in South Carolina.

Swinney will earn at least $200,000 and Saban at least $600,000 from Monday's game.

Both coach's also have other incentives worked into their contract, including bonuses for conference titles, coaching awards, and more.