This year's College Football Playoff National Championship game will be played on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

New Orleans and Miami are the next in line to host college football's national title game in 2020 and 2021. The sites have been selected through 2024, with 2025 and beyond remaining TBD.

Here is a list of future sites and dates:

2019-2020: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La., Monday, Jan. 13

2020-2021: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla., Monday, Jan. 11

2021-2022: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Monday, Jan. 10

2022-2023: Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, Calif., Monday, Jan. 9

2023-2024: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Monday, Jan. 8

Kickoff for the 2019 national title game between No. 2 Clemson and No. 1 Alabama in Santa Clara is set for 8 p.m. ET.