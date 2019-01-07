Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts replaced starter Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter against Clemson on Monday night, entering the game with the Crimson Tide down 44-16 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Hurts was replaced by Tagovailoa in the College Football Playoff Championship in 2018, with Tagovailoa leading a second-half victory over Georgia to secure Nick Saban's fifth championship with the Crimson Tide. Hurts served as Tagovailoa's backup this season.

The junior couldn't engineer a scoring drive for the Crimson Tide, throwing two incompletions before a three-and-out. Tagovailoa exited the game completing 22 of 34 passes on the evening, throwing for 295 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six on Alabama's first offensive possession.

Hurts finished the game with no completions on two attempts.

Tagovailoa finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2018, losing to Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.