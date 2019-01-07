Lil Wayne made a guest appearance at the College Football Playoff National Championship halftime show. And while Imagine Dragons technically headlined the show, Lil Wayne's outfit was the real star.

The rapper showed up in a long blue, white and black patterned fuzzy coat complete with scarves, rhinstone sunglasses and a hat. The bottom half of the ensemble added even more intrigue, with red pants that appeared to be tucked into oversized, over-the-knee boots.

Fun analytic stat: That halftime show was actually longer than the entire first half pic.twitter.com/AjI8qH1AC6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 8, 2019

Naturally, Twitter's fashion critics were out in full force.

I can’t stop staring at Lil Wayne’s boots. It’s like the Michelin Man and Uggs had a baby. — Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) January 8, 2019

shit i feel lil wayne tho... it was cold af today... pic.twitter.com/07onbouzeN — C.J. Lawrence (@CJLawrenceEsq) January 8, 2019

Lil Wayne out there looking like an alternate-universe version of the new Hamburglar. #IntoTheHamburglarVerse pic.twitter.com/WY55jWFMu4 — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 8, 2019

Lil Wayne performing with Imagine Dragons #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/hgfS7krl5d — Brian Edwards (@the_REAL_bdog) January 8, 2019

Lil Wayne picking tonight's outfit pic.twitter.com/Z3d7kxdEe7 — Tripp Morgan (@TrippMorgan6) January 8, 2019

Lil Wayne wearing SpongeBob boots out here. pic.twitter.com/mesYNRn0Pc — LO (@KeylonMack) January 8, 2019

Lil Wayne: What should I wear to this college football thing?

Stylist: What if you were both Mary J Blige AND Elton John

Lil Wayne: Bet! pic.twitter.com/iMgSM98IEm — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) January 8, 2019

Why lil Wayne look like scooby doo when he dressed up to go to spooky island? pic.twitter.com/q3O7p9LPHr — jake (@JakeCooper1215) January 8, 2019

Lil Wayne ran on the stage like... pic.twitter.com/0SI8tH9WBU — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) January 8, 2019

Lil Wayne showed out in that halftime show 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bXOkKPqtsw — bolotty (@bo_lott_) January 8, 2019

Back on the field, Alabama and Clemson are facing each other with a national title on the line.