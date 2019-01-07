Lil Wayne's Outfit was the Best Part of the National Championship Halftime Show

Lil Wayne brought his best sense of style to the College Football Playoff National Championship halftime show. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 07, 2019

Lil Wayne made a guest appearance at the College Football Playoff National Championship halftime show. And while Imagine Dragons technically headlined the show, Lil Wayne's outfit was the real star. 

The rapper showed up in a long blue, white and black patterned fuzzy coat complete with scarves, rhinstone sunglasses and a hat. The bottom half of the ensemble added even more intrigue, with red pants that appeared to be tucked into oversized, over-the-knee boots. 

Naturally, Twitter's fashion critics were out in full force. 

Back on the field, Alabama and Clemson are facing each other with a national title on the line. 

