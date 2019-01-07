Highest Scoring National Championship Games

Alabama and Clemson combined for a whopping 85 points in the 2016 national championship game, the most in any title game.

By Emily Caron
January 07, 2019

Clemson and Alabama put up a combined 85 points in the 2016 national championship game in Glendale, Ariz., in the highest scoring national title game in history.

The No. 2 Crimson Tide took down No. Clemson, 45–40 for Nick Saban's fourth national title in Tuscaloosa, Ala. In the next year's rematch game, they played another incredibly high scoring game, combining for 66 points as the Tigers redeemed themselves for 2016's loss.

A hanful of other teams have made their mark in history with shootout style national championship games. We've rounded up a list of the highest scoring showdowns to take place in college football. (Note: This list only includes games from the BCS and College Football Playoff eras.)

Here are the top five highest scoring national championship contests: 

1. Jan. 11, 2016: Alabama beat Clemson, 45–40

Combined points: 85

2. Jan. 4, 2006: Texas beat USC, 41–38

Combined points: 79

3. Jan. 4, 2000: Florida State beat Virginia Tech, 46–29

Combined points: 75

4. Jan. 4, 2005: USC beat Oklahoma, 55–19

Combined points: 74

5. Jan. 9, 2017: Clemson beat Alabama, 35–31

Combined points: 66

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)