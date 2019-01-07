Alabama has become college football's premier program since hiring Nick Saban in 2007. In the past 12 seasons, they have won five national championships and recorded an .880 win percentage.

The Crimson Tide will have a chance to boost their historic legacy on Monday night when they face Clemson in the National Championship Game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. A victory will mark Alabama's sixth title in the last 11 seasons and adds to Alabama's standing as the best program of the century.

But would a national title on Monday make Alabama the greatest dynasty in college football history?

Check out the competition below, from Oklahoma's legendary run in the 1950's to Pete Carroll's dominance at USC in the 2000's.

Minnesota, 1934-41

Head coach Bernie Berman led perhaps college football's first dynasty when he guided the Gophers to four undefeated seasons and five national championships in eight years. Berman looked to go out on top at Minnesota with a pair of undefeated seasons in 1940 and 1941 before being replaced by George Hauser in 1942. A return in 1945 could not conjour the same success and the Gophers went 30–23 in six seasons before he retired in 1950.

Notre Dame, 1943-49

The Golden Domers cruised through the 1940's and won four championships under head coach Frank Leahy. Notre Dame went back-to-back in 1946 and 1947 before finishing second to Michigan in 1948. The Fighting Irish reclaimed the title in 1949. A pair of Notre Dame quarterbacks won the Heisman Trophy in the team's dynastic stretch, with Angelo Bertelli winning the award in 1943 and John Lujack in 1947.

Oklahoma, 1950-1958

Bud Wilkinson tallied three national championships as Oklahoma's head coach when he won back-to-back titles in 1955 and 1956. But perhaps more impressive than the championships is Oklahoma's win percentage in the nine year run: The Sooners went 84–7–2 under Wilkinson from 1950-58, including a 47-game win streak from 1953-57.

Alabama, 1961-66

Bear Bryant's peak at Alabama netted three national championships and a trio of Sugar Bowl victories. The Crimson Tide went 60–5 in the six-year stretch, finishing in the top five of the AP Poll five times.

Miami 1983-92

A trio of head coaches led Miami through its dominant decade stretch, with Jimmy Johnson's tenure sandwiched between Howard Schnellenberger and Dennis Erickson. "The U" won four national championships including two under Erickson, winning 10-plus games in nine of ten seasons. The Hurricanes defense dominated in the 10-year stretch. They finished top five in scoring defense six times.

Nebraska 1993-97

Head coach Tom Osborn saved the best of his 25 seasons with Nebraska for the final five years and went 60–3 from 1993 to 1997. The Cornhuskers rode a run-heavy attack to national championships in 1994 and 1995. Nebraska finished in the top six of the AP Poll for five-straight seasons. Quarterback Tommie Frazier led Nebraska for four seasons and totaled 79 touchdowns including 36 on the ground.

USC 2002-08

The Trojans claimed just one outright national championship during Pete Carroll's tenure (splitting the 2003 title before winning it all in 2004), but USC's dominance in the seven-year stretch is undeniable. USC went 82–9 from 2002-08 and produced two Heisman Trophy winners in Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart. The Trojans have cycled through five head coaches since Carroll left after the 2009 season. They have lost three-plus games in all-but one of those years.