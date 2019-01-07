Purchase Sports Illustrated's Clemson Championship Package

Find out how to buy Sports Illustrated's Clemson championship package.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 07, 2019

No. 2 Clemson defeated No.1 Alabama 44–16 on Monday to win the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years. 

Clemson's win marks the programs third national title. The Tigers beat Alabama in the 2017 national championship. 

In this year's rematch, the Tigers and Crimson Tide traded scores early in the game, with Clemson taking a 14–13 lead into the second quarter. But Clemson built a 31–16 lead heading into halftime behind strong play from freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Alabama couldn't match Clemson's offense, and the Crimson Tide failed to score in the second half. 

Lawrence finished the game 20-of-32 with 347 yards and three touchdowns. He added 27 yards on the ground.

Celebrate the Tigers' win with Sports Illustrated's Clemson Championship Package, which you can purchase here. The package includes an exclusive commemorative issue, an 11x14 2019 championship cover and a year of Sports Illustrated. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)