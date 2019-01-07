No. 2 Clemson defeated No.1 Alabama 44–16 on Monday to win the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years.

Clemson's win marks the programs third national title. The Tigers beat Alabama in the 2017 national championship.

In this year's rematch, the Tigers and Crimson Tide traded scores early in the game, with Clemson taking a 14–13 lead into the second quarter. But Clemson built a 31–16 lead heading into halftime behind strong play from freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Alabama couldn't match Clemson's offense, and the Crimson Tide failed to score in the second half.

Lawrence finished the game 20-of-32 with 347 yards and three touchdowns. He added 27 yards on the ground.

