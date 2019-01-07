When is Trevor Lawrence Eligible for the NFL Draft?

Lawrence will spend at least two more seasons with the Tigers. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 07, 2019

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence's standout freshman season has drawn the attention of NFL fans eyeing their next franchise quarterback. But when will Lawrence be able to enter the draft? 

Lawrence will spend at least the next two seasons with the Tigers and will become eligible to enter the NFL draft after his junior year at Clemson. The nation's top recruit in 2018 can first walk across the stage at the NFL draft in April 2021, one year after Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Lawrence entered Monday night's national title game with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions on the season. The Cartersville, Ga., native replaced Kelly Bryant as Clemson's starter in September. 

