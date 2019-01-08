Alabama has been college football's top juggernaut since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007, amassing a 146–21 record with the Crimson Tide. But Monday night's 44-16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship marked the worst loss of his Alabama tenure.

Here are the worst losses in Alabama history under Saban, led by Monday night.

Clemson 44, Alabama 16 (28 points) – 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 20 of 32 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions as the Tigers upset the Crimson Tide to win the national title.

Utah 31, Alabama 17 (14 points) – 2009 Sugar Bowl

The lone non-power five school to defeat Saban, Utah bottled Alabama to 31 yards rushing. Utes head coach Kyle Wittingham has now won 11 bowl games at Utah, one of four coaches to beat Saban in a bowl game at Alabama.

South Carolina 35, Alabama 21 (14 points) – October 2010

Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns, but the Gamecocks bullied their way to 110 yards on 37 carries. Alshon Jeffery caught seven passes for 127 yards, finding the end zone twice.

Oklahoma 45, Alabama 31 (14 points) – 2014 Sugar Bowl

Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight shredded the Crimson Tide, throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns. The loss marked quarterback A.J. McCarron's last game with Alabama after serving as a three-year starter.

Auburn 26, Alabama 14 (12 points) – November 2017

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for just 112 yards in the loss, while Aubrun ran for 168 yards. Running back Kerryon Johnson tallied 30 carries for 104 yards, paving the way to Alabama's lone loss of 2017.

Florida 31, Alabama 20 (11 points) – 2008 SEC Championship Game

Tim Tebow cruised past the Crimson Tide with three passing touchdowns, staging a fourth-quarter comeback with 14 unanswered points. Florida's victory marked the Gators' second SEC title in three seasons.