Clemson is No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll following their 44–16 rout of Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The Crimson Tide were the nation's top team in the poll all season until it ran into Clemson, giving the Tigers their 3rd AP National Championship.

Rose Bowl champion Ohio State finished third. followed by the two other playoff participants Oklahoma and Notre Dame.

The SEC took the next three spots, with LSU sixth and Florida and Georgia tying for seventh. Texas and Washington State rounded out the Top 10.

Here is the rest of the Top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Notre Dame

6. LSU

7. Georgia

7. Florida

9. Texas

10. Washington State

11. UCF

12. Kentucky

13. Washington

14. Michigan

15. Syracuse

16. Texas A&M

17. Penn State

18. Fresno State

19. Army

20. West Virginia

21. Northwestern

22. Utah State

23. Boise State

24. Cincinnati

25. Iowa