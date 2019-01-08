Clemson Is No. 1 For 3rd Time In AP Poll, Alabama 2, Ohio State 3

Clemson tops the final AP Poll after national title game rout of Alabama.

By Scooby Axson
January 08, 2019

Clemson is No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll following their 44–16 rout of Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The Crimson Tide were the nation's top team in the poll all season until it ran into Clemson, giving the Tigers their 3rd AP National Championship.

Rose Bowl champion Ohio State finished third. followed by the two other playoff participants Oklahoma and Notre Dame.

The SEC took the next three spots, with LSU sixth and Florida and Georgia tying for seventh. Texas and Washington State rounded out the Top 10.

Celebrate Clemson's national title with SI's Championship Package

Here is the rest of the Top 25:

1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Oklahoma
5. Notre Dame
6. LSU
7. Georgia
7. Florida
9. Texas
10. Washington State
11. UCF
12. Kentucky
13. Washington
14. Michigan
15. Syracuse
16. Texas A&M
17. Penn State
18. Fresno State
19. Army
20. West Virginia
21. Northwestern
22. Utah State
23. Boise State
24. Cincinnati
25. Iowa

